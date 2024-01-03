De'Aaron Fox and Paolo Banchero are two players to watch when the Sacramento Kings (19-13) and the Orlando Magic (19-14) face off at Golden 1 Center on Wednesday. Tip-off is set for 10:00 PM ET.

Kings vs. Magic

Game Day: Wednesday, January 3

Wednesday, January 3 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Arena: Golden 1 Center

Golden 1 Center Location: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA, BSFL

NBCS-CA, BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Kings' Last Game

In their most recent game, the Kings fell to the Hornets on Tuesday, 111-104. Their leading scorer was Fox with 30 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM De'Aaron Fox 30 5 6 1 1 3 Domantas Sabonis 23 19 4 1 0 1 Chris Duarte 12 7 4 1 0 2

Kings Players to Watch

Domantas Sabonis posts 19.5 points, 12.5 boards and 7.4 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Fox's numbers on the season are 30.0 points, 6.1 assists and 4.6 boards per game.

Malik Monk's numbers for the season are 14.2 points, 2.6 boards and 5.1 assists per game, shooting 43.9% from the field and 41.1% from beyond the arc, with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game.

Keegan Murray posts 15.1 points, 5.3 boards and 1.6 assists per contest, shooting 44.0% from the field and 35.6% from downtown, with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game.

Kevin Huerter's numbers for the season are 10.2 points, 2.5 assists and 3.6 boards per contest.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Domantas Sabonis 21.9 13.2 8.5 0.5 0.2 0.3 De'Aaron Fox 27.8 4.3 5.1 2.0 0.6 3.9 Keegan Murray 17.5 4.4 1.4 1.3 0.4 3.0 Malik Monk 11.8 2.2 5.2 0.1 0.9 2.0 Harrison Barnes 10.6 2.3 1.0 0.7 0.2 1.5

