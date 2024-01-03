The Sacramento Kings host the Orlando Magic at Golden 1 Center on Wednesday (tip at 10:00 PM ET). There are plenty of ways to bet on this game, including player prop options.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Kings vs. Magic Game Info

Date: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA and BSFL

NBCS-CA and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California Venue: Golden 1 Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Kings vs Magic Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: Sacramento Kings

Get Sabonis gear at Fanatics!

De'Aaron Fox Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 29.5 (Over: -114) 4.5 (Over: -104) 6.5 (Over: +114) 3.5 (Over: +132)

Wednesday's over/under for De'Aaron Fox is 29.5. That is 0.5 less than his season average.

His per-game rebounding average of 4.6 is 0.1 higher than his prop bet on Wednesday (4.5).

Fox has collected 6.1 assists per game, 0.4 fewer than Wednesday's prop bet (6.5).

He averages the same number of three-point makes as his prop bet on Wednesday (3.5).

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.