The Orlando Magic (19-14) face the Sacramento Kings (19-13) at Golden 1 Center on January 3, 2024.

Kings vs. Magic Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET

Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California

TV: Bally Sports

Kings vs Magic Additional Info

Kings Stats Insights

The Kings make 47.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.1 percentage points higher than the Magic have allowed to their opponents (47.3%).

Sacramento has a 13-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 47.3% from the field.

The Kings are the 17th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Magic sit at 17th.

The Kings put up 117.1 points per game, 6.1 more points than the 111 the Magic give up.

Sacramento has an 18-6 record when scoring more than 111 points.

Kings Home & Away Comparison

The Kings score 120.8 points per game at home, compared to 113 points per game away from home, a difference of 7.8 points per contest.

Sacramento is allowing 119.4 points per game in home games. On the road, it is allowing 113.5.

In home games, the Kings are making 1.4 more three-pointers per game (15.8) than on the road (14.4). They also have a higher three-point percentage at home (38.1%) compared to on the road (35.2%).

Kings Injuries