How to Watch the Kings vs. Magic Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 1:34 PM PST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
The Orlando Magic (19-14) face the Sacramento Kings (19-13) at Golden 1 Center on January 3, 2024.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Kings and Magic
Kings vs. Magic Game Info
- When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California
Kings vs Magic Additional Info
Kings Stats Insights
- The Kings make 47.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.1 percentage points higher than the Magic have allowed to their opponents (47.3%).
- Sacramento has a 13-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 47.3% from the field.
- The Kings are the 17th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Magic sit at 17th.
- The Kings put up 117.1 points per game, 6.1 more points than the 111 the Magic give up.
- Sacramento has an 18-6 record when scoring more than 111 points.
Kings Home & Away Comparison
- The Kings score 120.8 points per game at home, compared to 113 points per game away from home, a difference of 7.8 points per contest.
- Sacramento is allowing 119.4 points per game in home games. On the road, it is allowing 113.5.
- In home games, the Kings are making 1.4 more three-pointers per game (15.8) than on the road (14.4). They also have a higher three-point percentage at home (38.1%) compared to on the road (35.2%).
Kings Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Kevin Huerter
|Questionable
|Hand
