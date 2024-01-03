The Sacramento Kings (19-13) have just one player currently listed on the injury report as they prepare to square off against the Orlando Magic (19-14) on Wednesday, January 3 at Golden 1 Center, with the opening tip at 10:00 PM ET.

The Kings enter this game after a 111-104 loss to the Hornets on Tuesday. In the loss, De'Aaron Fox paced the Kings with 30 points.

Kings vs Magic Additional Info

Sacramento Kings Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Kevin Huerter SG Questionable Hand 10.2 3.6 2.5

Orlando Magic Injury Report Today

Magic Injuries: Jonathan Isaac: Questionable (Hamstring), Joe Ingles: Out (Ankle), Markelle Fultz: Questionable (Knee), Kevon Harris: Out (Coach'S Decision)

Kings vs. Magic Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California TV: NBCS-CA and BSFL

Kings vs. Magic Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Kings -5.5 230.5

