Kings vs. Magic: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Sacramento Kings (19-13) square off against the Orlando Magic (19-14) as 5.5-point favorites on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET on NBCS-CA and BSFL. The matchup has a point total of 230.5.
Kings vs. Magic Odds & Info
- When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California
- TV: NBCS-CA and BSFL
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Kings
|-5.5
|230.5
Kings Betting Records & Stats
- Sacramento and its opponents have gone over 230.5 combined points in 18 of 32 games this season.
- The average point total in Sacramento's matchups this year is 233.7, 3.2 more points than this game's over/under.
- The Kings have gone 17-15-0 ATS this season.
- This season, Sacramento has won 14 out of the 24 games, or 58.3%, in which it has been favored.
- This season, Sacramento has won four of its six games when favored by at least -210 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 67.7% chance of a victory for the Kings.
Kings vs Magic Additional Info
Kings vs. Magic Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 230.5
|% of Games Over 230.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Kings
|18
|56.2%
|117.1
|230
|116.6
|227.6
|235.4
|Magic
|12
|36.4%
|112.9
|230
|111.0
|227.6
|226.5
Additional Kings Insights & Trends
- The Kings are 5-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall in their past 10 contests.
- The Kings have gone over the total in four of their last 10 outings.
- Sacramento sports a worse record against the spread in home games (8-9-0) than it does in away games (9-6-0).
- The Kings put up 6.1 more points per game (117.1) than the Magic give up (111.0).
- Sacramento has a 15-9 record against the spread and an 18-6 record overall when scoring more than 111.0 points.
Kings vs. Magic Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Kings
|17-15
|2-4
|16-16
|Magic
|22-11
|3-3
|15-18
Kings vs. Magic Point Insights
|Kings
|Magic
|117.1
|112.9
|8
|23
|15-9
|11-1
|18-6
|11-1
|116.6
|111.0
|21
|6
|9-3
|17-4
|8-4
|15-6
