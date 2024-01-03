The Sacramento Kings (19-13) square off against the Orlando Magic (19-14) as 5.5-point favorites on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET on NBCS-CA and BSFL. The matchup has a point total of 230.5.

Kings vs. Magic Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET

Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California TV: NBCS-CA and BSFL

Favorite Spread Over/Under Kings -5.5 230.5

Kings Betting Records & Stats

Sacramento and its opponents have gone over 230.5 combined points in 18 of 32 games this season.

The average point total in Sacramento's matchups this year is 233.7, 3.2 more points than this game's over/under.

The Kings have gone 17-15-0 ATS this season.

This season, Sacramento has won 14 out of the 24 games, or 58.3%, in which it has been favored.

This season, Sacramento has won four of its six games when favored by at least -210 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 67.7% chance of a victory for the Kings.

Kings vs Magic Additional Info

Kings vs. Magic Over/Under Stats

Games Over 230.5 % of Games Over 230.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Kings 18 56.2% 117.1 230 116.6 227.6 235.4 Magic 12 36.4% 112.9 230 111.0 227.6 226.5

Additional Kings Insights & Trends

The Kings are 5-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall in their past 10 contests.

The Kings have gone over the total in four of their last 10 outings.

Sacramento sports a worse record against the spread in home games (8-9-0) than it does in away games (9-6-0).

The Kings put up 6.1 more points per game (117.1) than the Magic give up (111.0).

Sacramento has a 15-9 record against the spread and an 18-6 record overall when scoring more than 111.0 points.

Kings vs. Magic Betting Splits

Kings and Magic Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Kings 17-15 2-4 16-16 Magic 22-11 3-3 15-18

Kings vs. Magic Point Insights

Kings Magic 117.1 Points Scored (PG) 112.9 8 NBA Rank (PPG) 23 15-9 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 11-1 18-6 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 11-1 116.6 Points Allowed (PG) 111.0 21 NBA Rank (PAPG) 6 9-3 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 17-4 8-4 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 15-6

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.