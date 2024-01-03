The Sacramento Kings (16-10) clash with the Orlando Magic (16-10) at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3, 2024. The matchup airs on NBCS-CA and BSFL.

Kings vs. Magic Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, January 3

Wednesday, January 3 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: NBCS-CA, BSFL

Kings Players to Watch

Domantas Sabonis posts 18.7 points, 12.2 rebounds and 7.2 assists per game, shooting 57.4% from the field.

De'Aaron Fox puts up 30.1 points, 4.4 boards and 6.2 assists per contest, shooting 48.0% from the floor and 40.0% from beyond the arc with 3.3 made treys per game (eighth in NBA).

Malik Monk puts up 14.6 points, 2.6 rebounds and 5.2 assists per contest, shooting 43.1% from the field and 41.9% from downtown with 2.7 made treys per contest.

Keegan Murray averages 15.8 points, 5.5 boards and 1.8 assists per game, shooting 44.7% from the field and 37.0% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made treys per contest.

Kevin Huerter averages 11.0 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. At the other end he averages 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Magic Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Paolo Banchero gets the Magic 20.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 4.5 assists. He also averages 1.0 steal and 0.5 blocked shots.

On a per-game basis, Franz Wagner gives the Magic 19.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.9 assists. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

The Magic are receiving 15.0 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game from Cole Anthony this year.

Jalen Suggs gets the Magic 12.4 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest while delivering 1.6 steals (fifth in NBA) and 0.6 blocked shots.

Goga Bitadze is averaging 7.4 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. He is sinking 59.7% of his shots from the floor.

Kings vs. Magic Stat Comparison

Kings Magic 118.2 Points Avg. 113.0 118.2 Points Allowed Avg. 110.1 47.1% Field Goal % 47.4% 37.4% Three Point % 33.9%

