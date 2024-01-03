The Sacramento Kings (19-13) play the Orlando Magic (19-14) as 5.5-point favorites on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET on NBCS-CA and BSFL.

Kings vs. Magic Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA and BSFL

NBCS-CA and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California Venue: Golden 1 Center

Kings vs. Magic Score Prediction

Prediction: Kings 116 - Magic 113

Spread & Total Prediction for Kings vs. Magic

Pick ATS: Magic (+ 5.5)

Magic (+ 5.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Kings (-2.8)

Kings (-2.8) Pick OU: Under (232.5)



Under (232.5) Computer Predicted Total: 228.9

The Kings have covered the spread less often than the Magic this year, recording an ATS record of 17-15-0, compared to the 22-11-0 mark of the Magic.

Sacramento covers the spread when it is a 5.5-point favorite or more 33.3% of the time. That's less often than Orlando covers as an underdog of 5.5 or more (50%).

Sacramento and its opponents have gone over the total 50% of the time this season (16 out of 32). That's more often than Orlando and its opponents have (15 out of 33).

As a moneyline underdog this year, the Magic are 9-12, while the Kings are 14-10 as moneyline favorites.

Kings Performance Insights

Offensively, the Kings are posting 117.1 points per game (eighth-ranked in league). They are surrendering 116.6 points per contest on defense (21st-ranked).

Sacramento is grabbing 43.6 rebounds per game (17th-ranked in NBA) this year, while allowing 43.4 rebounds per contest (16th-ranked).

With 28.4 assists per game, the Kings rank fifth-best in the league in the category.

This season, Sacramento is averaging 12.8 turnovers per game (12th-ranked in NBA) and forcing 12.9 turnovers per contest (19th-ranked).

The Kings rank third-best in the NBA by draining 15.1 treys per game. In terms of three-point percentage, they rank 15th in the league at 36.8%.

