On Wednesday, January 3, 2024, the Sacramento Kings (19-13) face the Orlando Magic (19-14) at 10:00 PM ET on NBCS-CA and BSFL.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Kings vs. Magic matchup.

Kings vs. Magic Game Info

Date: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA and BSFL

NBCS-CA and BSFL Location: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California Venue: Golden 1 Center

Kings vs. Magic Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Kings Moneyline Magic Moneyline BetMGM Kings (-4.5) 231.5 -200 +165 FanDuel Kings (-5) 231 -210 +176

Kings vs Magic Additional Info

Kings vs. Magic Betting Trends

The Kings score 117.1 points per game (eighth in the NBA) and allow 116.6 (21st in the league) for a +17 scoring differential overall.

The Magic have a +64 scoring differential, topping opponents by 1.9 points per game. They're putting up 112.9 points per game, 23rd in the league, and are giving up 111 per outing to rank sixth in the NBA.

The teams combine to score 230 points per game, 1.5 fewer points than this matchup's point total.

Opponents of these teams combine to score 227.6 points per game, 3.9 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.

Sacramento has covered 17 times in 32 games with a spread this season.

Orlando has compiled a 22-11-0 ATS record so far this season.

Kings Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG De'Aaron Fox 29.5 -118 30.0

Kings and Magic NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Kings +4000 +2000 - Magic +10000 +5000 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.