The Sacramento Kings, Keegan Murray included, take on the Orlando Magic on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET.

Murray, in his last game (January 2 loss against the Hornets), put up 10 points and three steals.

With prop bets available for Murray, let's dive into some stats and trends to assist you in making good selections.

Keegan Murray Prop Bets vs. the Magic

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 15.1 17.5 Rebounds 5.5 5.3 4.4 Assists -- 1.6 1.4 PRA -- 22 23.3 PR -- 20.4 21.9 3PM 2.5 2.4 3.0



Keegan Murray Insights vs. the Magic

Murray is responsible for attempting 12.4% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 12.8 per game.

He's put up 6.8 threes per game, or 14.5% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Murray's opponents, the Magic, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 102.6 possessions per game, while his Kings average 103.3 per game, which ranks 24th among NBA teams.

Giving up 111 points per game, the Magic are the sixth-ranked team in the NBA on defense.

Giving up 40.8 rebounds per contest, the Magic are the second-ranked squad in the NBA.

The Magic allow 23.2 assists per contest, best in the league.

The Magic are the ninth-ranked team in the league at allowing threes, giving up 11.9 made 3-pointers per game.

Keegan Murray vs. the Magic

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/9/2023 26 15 3 3 5 0 1 11/5/2022 24 3 2 0 1 0 1

