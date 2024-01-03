The Utah Jazz (15-19) and the Detroit Pistons (3-30) are slated to match up on Wednesday at Delta Center, with a start time of 9:00 PM ET. When these two squads hit the court, Lauri Markkanen is one of the players to watch.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

How to Watch Jazz vs. Pistons

Game Day: Wednesday, January 3

Wednesday, January 3 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Arena: Delta Center

Delta Center Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah How to Watch on TV: KJZZ, BSDET

KJZZ, BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jazz's Last Game

On Monday, in their last game, the Jazz topped the Mavericks 127-90. With 24 points, Simone Fontecchio was their high scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Simone Fontecchio 24 6 2 2 1 3 Jordan Clarkson 20 10 11 1 0 1 Lauri Markkanen 17 4 1 1 1 4

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Jazz vs Pistons Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jazz Players to Watch

Markkanen averages 23.2 points, 8.5 boards and 1.6 assists per game, making 48.7% of shots from the field and 37.6% from downtown with 3.2 made 3-pointers per contest.

Collin Sexton posts 15.6 points, 2.8 boards and 3.7 assists per game, shooting 46.6% from the field and 34.1% from downtown, with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game.

John Collins puts up 13.6 points, 7.9 boards and 0.7 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.9 blocks.

Kelly Olynyk averages 8.1 points, 5.4 boards and 4.7 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Jordan Clarkson posts 17 points, 3.6 boards and 5.3 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocks.

Watch Markkanen, Cade Cunningham and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Collin Sexton 21.3 2.8 4.4 0.9 0.2 1.6 Lauri Markkanen 17.8 6.6 2.2 0.8 0.2 2.3 Kelly Olynyk 9.1 4.8 6.7 1.2 0.6 0.7 Walker Kessler 9.3 7.9 0.8 0.7 3.1 0.2 Kris Dunn 6.8 3.5 5.9 0.6 0.5 0.7

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.