Jazz vs. Pistons Injury Report Today - January 3
The Utah Jazz (15-19) will be monitoring just one player on the injury report heading into their Wednesday, January 3 game against the Detroit Pistons (3-30) at Delta Center, which begins at 9:00 PM ET.
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
The Jazz head into this contest following a 127-90 win over the Mavericks on Monday. Simone Fontecchio totaled 24 points, six rebounds and two assists for the Jazz.
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Utah Jazz Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Simone Fontecchio
|SF
|Questionable
|Illness
|9.1
|3.0
|1.1
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Detroit Pistons Injury Report Today
Pistons Injuries: Monte Morris: Out (Quadricep), Isaiah Stewart: Questionable (Toe)
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Jazz vs. Pistons Game Info
- When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV: KJZZ and BSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.