The Utah Jazz (15-19) will be monitoring just one player on the injury report heading into their Wednesday, January 3 game against the Detroit Pistons (3-30) at Delta Center, which begins at 9:00 PM ET.

The Jazz head into this contest following a 127-90 win over the Mavericks on Monday. Simone Fontecchio totaled 24 points, six rebounds and two assists for the Jazz.

Utah Jazz Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Simone Fontecchio SF Questionable Illness 9.1 3.0 1.1

Detroit Pistons Injury Report Today

Pistons Injuries: Monte Morris: Out (Quadricep), Isaiah Stewart: Questionable (Toe)

Jazz vs. Pistons Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah TV: KJZZ and BSDET

