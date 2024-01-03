Jazz vs. Pistons: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Utah Jazz (15-19) are favored (by 7.5 points) to continue a four-game home winning streak when they host the Detroit Pistons (3-30) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET. The over/under is set at 239.5 in the matchup.
Jazz vs. Pistons Odds & Info
- When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV: KJZZ and BSDET
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Jazz
|-7.5
|239.5
Jazz Betting Records & Stats
- Utah's games this season have featured more combined points than this contest's total of 239.5 points 12 times.
- Utah has an average point total of 231.7 in its contests this year, 7.8 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- So far this season, the Jazz have put together a 20-14-0 record against the spread.
- Utah has been the favorite in five games this season and won four (80%) of those contests.
- Utah has not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -300.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 75% chance of a victory for the Jazz.
Jazz vs Pistons Additional Info
Jazz vs. Pistons Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 239.5
|% of Games Over 239.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Jazz
|12
|35.3%
|113.8
|224.2
|117.9
|239.6
|230.9
|Pistons
|13
|39.4%
|110.4
|224.2
|121.7
|239.6
|227.7
Additional Jazz Insights & Trends
- The Jazz have gone 7-3 over their last 10 contests, with an 8-2 record against the spread in that span.
- Four of Jazz's last 10 games have gone over the total.
- Against the spread, Utah has fared better at home, covering 12 times in 15 home games, and eight times in 19 road games.
- The 113.8 points per game the Jazz put up are 7.9 fewer points than the Pistons give up (121.7).
- When Utah scores more than 121.7 points, it is 9-0 against the spread and 7-2 overall.
Jazz vs. Pistons Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Jazz
|20-14
|0-0
|18-16
|Pistons
|12-21
|8-13
|21-12
Jazz vs. Pistons Point Insights
|Jazz
|Pistons
|113.8
|110.4
|19
|26
|9-0
|5-2
|7-2
|2-5
|117.9
|121.7
|22
|26
|8-1
|5-2
|6-3
|2-5
