The Utah Jazz (15-19) are favored (by 8.5 points) to build on a four-game home win streak when they host the Detroit Pistons (3-30) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Jazz vs. Pistons Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: KJZZ and BSDET

KJZZ and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah Venue: Delta Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jazz vs. Pistons Score Prediction

Prediction: Jazz 121 - Pistons 111

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Jazz vs Pistons Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Spread & Total Prediction for Jazz vs. Pistons

Pick ATS: Jazz (- 8.5)

Jazz (- 8.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Jazz (-10.2)

Jazz (-10.2) Pick OU: Under (239.5)



Under (239.5) Computer Predicted Total: 231.9

The Jazz's .588 ATS win percentage (20-14-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Pistons' .364 mark (12-21-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

Detroit and its opponents have gone over the total 63.6% of the time this season (21 out of 33). That's more often than Utah and its opponents have (18 out of 34).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Jazz are 4-1, a better record than the Pistons have posted (3-27) as moneyline underdogs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Jazz with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Jazz Performance Insights

The Jazz are scoring 113.8 points per game (19th-ranked in NBA) this season, while surrendering 117.9 points per contest (22nd-ranked).

Utah ranks fourth-best in the NBA by grabbing 46.2 boards per game. In terms of rebounds allowed, it ranks sixth in the league (42.2 allowed per contest).

The Jazz rank eighth in the NBA with 27.6 assists per game.

Utah is committing 15.6 turnovers per game (second-worst in NBA), and it is forcing 12.3 turnovers per game (23rd-ranked).

This season, the Jazz are making 13.2 three-pointers per game (ninth-ranked in NBA) and are shooting 35% (24th-ranked) from beyond the arc.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.