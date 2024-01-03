Elko County, NV High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 6:33 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Elko County, Nevada, and info on these games is available here, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Elko County, Nevada High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Battle Mountain High School at West Wendover High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on January 3
- Location: West Wendover, NV
- Conference: 2A Northern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
