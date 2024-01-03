The NBA slate on Wednesday will include the Orlando Magic (19-14) visiting Domantas Sabonis and the Sacramento Kings (19-13) at Golden 1 Center, beginning at 10:00 PM ET.

Buy Tickets for This Game on Ticketmaster!

Kings vs. Magic Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA and BSFL

NBCS-CA and BSFL Location: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California Arena: Golden 1 Center

Golden 1 Center Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Domantas Sabonis vs. Paolo Banchero Fantasy Comparison

Stat Domantas Sabonis Paolo Banchero Total Fantasy Pts 1449.7 1237.7 Fantasy Pts Per Game 45.3 37.5 Fantasy Rank 13 29

Buy Sabonis and Banchero gear on Fanatics!

Domantas Sabonis vs. Paolo Banchero Insights

Domantas Sabonis & the Kings

Sabonis' numbers for the season are 19.5 points, 7.4 assists and 12.5 boards per game.

The Kings average 117.1 points per game (eighth in the league) while giving up 116.6 per contest (21st in the NBA). They have a +17 scoring differential overall.

Sacramento ranks 17th in the NBA at 43.6 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 43.4 its opponents average.

The Kings knock down 2.7 more threes per contest than the opposition, 15.1 (third-most in the league) compared to their opponents' 12.4.

Sacramento forces 12.9 turnovers per game (19th in the league) while committing 12.8 (12th in NBA play).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Paolo Banchero & the Magic

Paolo Banchero's averages for the season are 21.8 points, 7.2 rebounds and 4.7 assists, making 46.2% of his shots from the floor and 35.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 triples per game.

The Magic put up 112.9 points per game (23rd in league) while allowing 111 per outing (sixth in NBA). They have a +64 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 1.9 points per game.

Orlando ranks 17th in the league at 43.6 rebounds per game. That's 2.8 more than the 40.8 its opponents average.

The Magic connect on 10.1 three-pointers per game (30th in the league), 1.8 fewer than their opponents.

Orlando and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Magic commit 14.2 per game (23rd in league) and force 14.8 (third in NBA).

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Domantas Sabonis vs. Paolo Banchero Advanced Stats

Stat Domantas Sabonis Paolo Banchero Plus/Minus Per Game -0.6 -1.1 Usage Percentage 23% 28.7% True Shooting Pct 62.8% 54.6% Total Rebound Pct 20% 11.9% Assist Pct 32.2% 21.9%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.