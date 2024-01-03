The Sacramento Kings, Domantas Sabonis included, take on the Orlando Magic on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In a 111-104 loss to the Hornets (his previous action) Sabonis put up 23 points, 19 rebounds and four assists.

With prop bets in place for Sabonis, let's look at some stats and trends to assist you in making good selections.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Domantas Sabonis Prop Bets vs. the Magic

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 21.5 19.5 21.9 Rebounds 12.5 12.5 13.2 Assists 7.5 7.4 8.5 PRA -- 39.4 43.6 PR -- 32 35.1



Looking to bet on one or more of Sabonis's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Domantas Sabonis Insights vs. the Magic

This season, Sabonis has made 7.8 field goals per game, which accounts for 18.1% of his team's total makes.

Sabonis' opponents, the Magic, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 102.6 possessions per game, while his Kings average 103.3 per game, which ranks 24th among NBA teams.

Allowing 111 points per contest, the Magic are the sixth-ranked squad in the NBA defensively.

Allowing 40.8 rebounds per game, the Magic are the second-ranked squad in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Magic are ranked No. 1 in the league, conceding 23.2 per game.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Domantas Sabonis vs. the Magic

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/9/2023 32 12 10 8 1 0 0 11/5/2022 38 25 11 6 0 1 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.