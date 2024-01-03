The Sacramento Kings, with De'Aaron Fox, face the Orlando Magic at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

Fox, in his most recent game (January 2 loss against the Hornets), put up 30 points and six assists.

In this article we will dive into Fox's prop bets, using stats to help you make good predictions.

De'Aaron Fox Prop Bets vs. the Magic

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 29.5 30.0 29.2 Rebounds 4.5 4.6 4.6 Assists 5.5 6.1 5.4 PRA -- 40.7 39.2 PR -- 34.6 33.8 3PM 3.5 3.5 4.2



De'Aaron Fox Insights vs. the Magic

Fox is responsible for attempting 19.7% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 21.9 per game.

He's connected on 3.5 threes per game, or 19.0% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

The Kings rank 24th in possessions per game with 103.3. His opponents, the Magic, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 15th with 102.6 possessions per contest.

The Magic allow 111 points per game, sixth-ranked in the NBA.

Conceding 40.8 rebounds per contest, the Magic are the second-ranked team in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Magic are ranked No. 1 in the league, giving up 23.2 per contest.

Allowing 11.9 made 3-pointers per contest, the Magic are the ninth-ranked team in the league.

De'Aaron Fox vs. the Magic

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/9/2023 29 11 2 9 1 0 0 11/5/2022 40 37 5 3 2 0 1

