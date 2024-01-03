The Utah Jazz, Collin Sexton included, match up versus the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET.

Sexton, in his most recent action, had eight points and six assists in a 127-90 win over the Mavericks.

Let's look at Sexton's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you select good wagers.

Collin Sexton Prop Bets vs. the Pistons

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 17.5 15.6 21.3 Rebounds -- 2.8 2.8 Assists 4.5 3.7 4.4 PRA -- 22.1 28.5 PR -- 18.4 24.1 3PM 1.5 1.3 1.6



Collin Sexton Insights vs. the Pistons

Sexton is responsible for attempting 12.4% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 11.2 per game.

He's attempted 3.8 threes per game, or 10.1% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Sexton's opponents, the Pistons, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 103.3 possessions per game, while his Jazz average 103.4 per game, most among NBA teams.

The Pistons are the 26th-best defensive squad in the league, allowing 121.7 points per game.

The Pistons are the eighth-ranked team in the NBA, giving up 42.8 rebounds per contest.

The Pistons are the 11th-ranked squad in the league, allowing 25.8 assists per game.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Pistons are seventh in the league, conceding 11.6 makes per game.

Collin Sexton vs. the Pistons

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/21/2023 32 19 4 8 1 0 4

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.