Malik Monk and his Sacramento Kings teammates will match up versus the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on December 31, Monk posted 27 points and five assists in a 123-92 win against the Grizzlies.

With prop bets in place for Monk, let's look at some stats and trends to assist you in making good selections.

Malik Monk Prop Bets vs. the Hornets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 14.5 14.1 Rebounds 2.5 2.6 2.1 Assists 5.5 5.2 6.4 PRA -- 22.3 22.6 PR -- 17.1 16.2 3PM 2.5 2.6 2.4



Malik Monk Insights vs. the Hornets

This season, he's put up 11.8% of the Kings' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 11.0 per contest.

Monk is averaging 6.2 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 14.6% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

Monk's opponents, the Hornets, have the slowest offensive tempo, averaging 101.2 possessions per game, while his Kings average 103.2 per game, which ranks 28th among NBA teams.

Giving up 121.1 points per game, the Hornets are the 25th-ranked squad in the NBA on defense.

Conceding 44.9 rebounds per game, the Hornets are the 25th-ranked team in the league.

The Hornets allow 28.1 assists per game, 26th-ranked in the NBA.

The Hornets concede 13.7 made 3-pointers per game, 22nd-ranked in the NBA.

Malik Monk vs. the Hornets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/19/2022 25 12 1 4 1 0 0 10/31/2022 15 7 1 2 2 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.