Tuesday's 10:00 PM ET matchup between the Sacramento Kings (19-12) and the Charlotte Hornets (7-24) at Golden 1 Center features the Kings' De'Aaron Fox and the Hornets' P.J. Washington as players to watch.

How to Watch Kings vs. Hornets

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2

Tuesday, January 2 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Arena: Golden 1 Center

Golden 1 Center Location: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA, BSSE

NBCS-CA, BSSE Live Stream:

Kings' Last Game

On Sunday, in their most recent game, the Kings defeated the Grizzlies 123-92. With 27 points, Malik Monk was their leading scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Malik Monk 27 4 5 0 0 4 De'Aaron Fox 24 4 4 0 1 3 Domantas Sabonis 13 21 12 1 0 0

Kings vs Hornets Additional Info

Kings Players to Watch

Domantas Sabonis' numbers for the season are 19.4 points, 7.5 assists and 12.3 boards per game.

Fox's numbers for the season are 30.0 points, 4.6 boards and 6.1 assists per game, shooting 48.3% from the field and 40.3% from downtown, with 3.6 made 3-pointers per contest (third in league).

Monk averages 14.5 points, 2.6 boards and 5.2 assists per contest, shooting 44.2% from the field and 41.2% from beyond the arc, with 2.6 made 3-pointers per contest.

Keegan Murray puts up 15.3 points, 5.3 boards and 1.6 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Kevin Huerter averages 10.4 points, 3.7 boards and 2.6 assists per contest, shooting 42.8% from the floor and 35.2% from beyond the arc, with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Domantas Sabonis 21.1 12.3 8.4 0.6 0.2 0.2 De'Aaron Fox 26.2 4.1 4.8 1.8 0.5 3.9 Keegan Murray 18.2 4.8 1.3 1.4 0.4 2.9 Malik Monk 12.0 1.9 5.5 0.1 0.8 2.0 Harrison Barnes 10.5 2.3 1.0 0.5 0.2 1.4

