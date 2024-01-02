Player prop bet options for Domantas Sabonis and others are listed when the Sacramento Kings host the Charlotte Hornets at Golden 1 Center on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET.

Kings vs. Hornets Game Info

Date: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA and BSSE

NBCS-CA and BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California Venue: Golden 1 Center

Kings vs Hornets Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Sacramento Kings

Domantas Sabonis Props

PTS REB AST 21.5 (Over: -111) 13.5 (Over: -111) 7.5 (Over: -108)

The 21.5 point total set for Sabonis on Tuesday is 2.1 more than his scoring average on the season (19.4).

He has averaged 1.2 fewer rebounds per game (12.3) than his prop bet total in Tuesday's game (13.5).

Sabonis' year-long assist average -- 7.5 per game -- is the exact same as Tuesday's assist over/under.

De'Aaron Fox Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 29.5 (Over: -111) 4.5 (Over: +102) 5.5 (Over: -156) 3.5 (Over: +120)

The 29.5-point total set for De'Aaron Fox on Tuesday is 0.5 less than his season scoring average.

He has collected 4.6 rebounds per game, 0.1 higher than his prop bet on Tuesday.

Fox averages 6.1 assists, 0.6 more than Tuesday's prop bet (5.5).

He drains 3.6 three-pointers per game, 0.1 more than his over/under on Tuesday (3.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.