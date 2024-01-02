The Charlotte Hornets (7-24) will try to stop an eight-game road slide when they visit the Sacramento Kings (19-12) on January 2, 2024 at Golden 1 Center.

Kings vs. Hornets Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Kings vs Hornets Additional Info

Kings Stats Insights

The Kings make 47.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.4 percentage points lower than the Hornets have allowed to their opponents (49.9%).

Sacramento has a 10-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 49.9% from the field.

The Kings are the 19th best rebounding team in the league, the Hornets rank 27th.

The Kings score only 3.6 fewer points per game (117.5) than the Hornets give up (121.1).

When Sacramento scores more than 121.1 points, it is 14-0.

Kings Home & Away Comparison

At home, the Kings are averaging 8.8 more points per game (121.8) than they are in away games (113).

Sacramento is ceding 119.9 points per game at home. When playing on the road, it is allowing 113.5.

When playing at home, the Kings are averaging 1.5 more threes per game (15.9) than when playing on the road (14.4). They also own a higher three-point percentage at home (38.1%) compared to in road games (35.2%).

Kings Injuries