How to Watch the Kings vs. Hornets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 1:33 PM PST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
The Charlotte Hornets (7-24) will try to stop an eight-game road slide when they visit the Sacramento Kings (19-12) on January 2, 2024 at Golden 1 Center.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Kings and Hornets, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Kings vs. Hornets Game Info
- When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California
Kings vs Hornets Additional Info
Kings Stats Insights
- The Kings make 47.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.4 percentage points lower than the Hornets have allowed to their opponents (49.9%).
- Sacramento has a 10-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 49.9% from the field.
- The Kings are the 19th best rebounding team in the league, the Hornets rank 27th.
- The Kings score only 3.6 fewer points per game (117.5) than the Hornets give up (121.1).
- When Sacramento scores more than 121.1 points, it is 14-0.
Kings Home & Away Comparison
- At home, the Kings are averaging 8.8 more points per game (121.8) than they are in away games (113).
- Sacramento is ceding 119.9 points per game at home. When playing on the road, it is allowing 113.5.
- When playing at home, the Kings are averaging 1.5 more threes per game (15.9) than when playing on the road (14.4). They also own a higher three-point percentage at home (38.1%) compared to in road games (35.2%).
Kings Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Kevin Huerter
|Questionable
|Hand
