As they ready for a game against the Charlotte Hornets (7-24), the Sacramento Kings (19-12) will be monitoring just one player on the injury report. The game begins at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2 at Golden 1 Center.

The Kings enter this game following a 123-92 win over the Grizzlies on Sunday. Malik Monk scored a team-leading 27 points for the Kings in the victory.

Sacramento Kings Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Kevin Huerter SG Questionable Hand 10.4 3.7 2.6

Charlotte Hornets Injury Report Today

Hornets Injuries: Frank Ntilikina: Out (Leg), Gordon Hayward: Out (Calf), LaMelo Ball: Out (Ankle), Terry Rozier: Out (Illness), Mark Williams: Out (Back)

Kings vs. Hornets Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California TV: NBCS-CA and BSSE

Kings vs. Hornets Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Kings -15.5 232.5

