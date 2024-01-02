The Charlotte Hornets (7-24) are heavy underdogs (+15.5) as they try to end an 11-game losing streak when they visit the Sacramento Kings (19-12) at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at Golden 1 Center. The matchup airs on NBCS-CA and BSSE. The over/under in the matchup is set at 232.5.

Kings vs. Hornets Odds & Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California TV: NBCS-CA and BSSE

Favorite Spread Over/Under Kings -15.5 232.5

Kings Betting Records & Stats

In 18 of 31 games this season, Sacramento and its opponents have gone over 232.5 points.

The average point total in Sacramento's outings this year is 234.3, 1.8 more than this matchup's over/under.

The Kings' ATS record is 17-14-0 this season.

Sacramento has been the favorite in 23 games this season and won 14 (60.9%) of those contests.

Sacramento has not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -2000.

The implied probability of a win from the Kings, based on the moneyline, is 95.2%.

Kings vs Hornets Additional Info

Kings vs. Hornets Over/Under Stats

Games Over 232.5 % of Games Over 232.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Kings 18 58.1% 117.5 227.5 116.8 237.9 235.5 Hornets 15 48.4% 110 227.5 121.1 237.9 229

Additional Kings Insights & Trends

The Kings have gone 6-4 in their last 10 contests, with a 5-5 record against the spread in that span.

The Kings have gone over the total in four of their past 10 outings.

Sacramento has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered eight times in 16 games when playing at home, and it has covered nine times in 15 games on the road.

The 117.5 points per game the Kings record are only 3.6 fewer points than the Hornets allow (121.1).

Sacramento has a 12-2 record against the spread and a 14-0 record overall when scoring more than 121.1 points.

Kings vs. Hornets Betting Splits

Kings and Hornets Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 15.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Kings 17-14 0-0 16-15 Hornets 13-18 1-1 17-14

Kings vs. Hornets Point Insights

Kings Hornets 117.5 Points Scored (PG) 110 8 NBA Rank (PPG) 27 12-2 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 7-5 14-0 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 6-6 116.8 Points Allowed (PG) 121.1 21 NBA Rank (PAPG) 25 6-1 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 8-7 5-2 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 4-11

