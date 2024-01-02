The Charlotte Hornets (7-19), on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at Golden 1 Center, battle the Sacramento Kings (16-10). The game begins at 10:00 PM ET on NBCS-CA and BSSE.

Kings vs. Hornets Game Information

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2

Tuesday, January 2 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: NBCS-CA, BSSE

Kings Players to Watch

Domantas Sabonis puts up 18.7 points, 12.2 rebounds and 7.2 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocks.

De'Aaron Fox averages 30.1 points, 6.2 assists and 4.4 rebounds per game.

Malik Monk puts up 14.6 points, 2.6 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Keegan Murray posts 15.8 points, 5.5 boards and 1.8 assists per game, shooting 44.7% from the floor and 37.0% from downtown with 2.6 made 3-pointers per contest.

Kevin Huerter averages 11.0 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. At the other end he averages 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Hornets Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Terry Rozier gets the Hornets 23.2 points, 3.7 rebounds and 7.1 assists. He also averages 1.2 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

The Hornets are getting 15.0 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game from Gordon Hayward this year.

Brandon Miller is putting up 15.0 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest. He is sinking 43.7% of his shots from the floor and 38.2% from beyond the arc, with 2.0 treys per game.

P.J. Washington is putting up 13.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. He is draining 42.4% of his shots from the floor and 32.6% from beyond the arc, with 2.0 treys per contest.

The Hornets are receiving 12.7 points, 9.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game from Mark Williams this season.

Kings vs. Hornets Stat Comparison

Kings Hornets 118.2 Points Avg. 111.0 118.2 Points Allowed Avg. 121.6 47.1% Field Goal % 47.0% 37.4% Three Point % 35.5%

