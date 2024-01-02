The Charlotte Hornets (7-24) are heavy underdogs (+15.5) as they attempt to break an eight-game road slide when they take on the Sacramento Kings (19-12) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at Golden 1 Center. The game airs at 10:00 PM ET on NBCS-CA and BSSE.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Kings vs. Hornets Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA and BSSE

NBCS-CA and BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California Venue: Golden 1 Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kings vs. Hornets Score Prediction

Prediction: Kings 124 - Hornets 110

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Kings vs Hornets Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Spread & Total Prediction for Kings vs. Hornets

Pick ATS: Hornets (+ 15.5)

Hornets (+ 15.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Kings (-14.1)

Kings (-14.1) Pick OU: Over (232.5)



Over (232.5) Computer Predicted Total: 233.2

The Kings (17-14-0 ATS) have covered the spread 54.8% of the time, 12.9% more often than the Hornets (13-18-0) this year.

When it comes to going over the total in 2023-24, Sacramento does it less often (51.6% of the time) than Charlotte (54.8%).

The Kings have a .609 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (14-9) this season while the Hornets have a .214 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (6-22).

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Kings with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Kings Performance Insights

The Kings are posting 117.5 points per game (eighth-ranked in NBA) this year, while giving up 116.8 points per contest (21st-ranked).

So far this season, Sacramento is grabbing 43.4 boards per game (19th-ranked in NBA) and ceding 43.7 rebounds per contest (18th-ranked).

The Kings have been one of the best teams in the league when it comes to assists, as they are dishing out 28.5 per game (fifth-best in NBA).

Sacramento is committing 12.5 turnovers per game (ninth-ranked in NBA) this season, while forcing 12.9 turnovers per contest (19th-ranked).

The Kings are top-five this season in three-point shooting, ranking third-best in the league with 15.2 threes per game. Meanwhile, they rank 16th with a 36.7% shooting percentage from beyond the arc.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.