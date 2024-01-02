On Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at Golden 1 Center, the Charlotte Hornets (7-24) will attempt to stop an eight-game road slide when visiting the Sacramento Kings (19-12), airing at 10:00 PM ET on NBCS-CA and BSSE.

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Kings vs. Hornets matchup.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Kings vs. Hornets Game Info

Date: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA and BSSE

NBCS-CA and BSSE Location: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California Venue: Golden 1 Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Kings vs. Hornets Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Kings vs Hornets Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Kings vs. Hornets Betting Trends

The Kings have a +24 scoring differential, putting up 117.5 points per game (eighth in the league) and giving up 116.8 (21st in the NBA).

The Hornets are being outscored by 11.1 points per game, with a -344 scoring differential overall. They put up 110 points per game (27th in NBA), and give up 121.1 per outing (25th in league).

The teams combine to score 227.5 points per game, 5.0 fewer points than this matchup's total.

These teams allow 237.9 points per game combined, 5.4 more points than this matchup's total.

Sacramento has compiled a 17-14-0 ATS record so far this year.

Charlotte is 13-18-0 ATS this year.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kings and Hornets NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Kings +4000 +2000 - Hornets +100000 +50000 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.