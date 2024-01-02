Kings vs. Hornets: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - January 2
On Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at Golden 1 Center, the Charlotte Hornets (7-24) will attempt to stop an eight-game road slide when visiting the Sacramento Kings (19-12), airing at 10:00 PM ET on NBCS-CA and BSSE.
In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Kings vs. Hornets matchup.
Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Kings vs. Hornets Game Info
- Date: Tuesday, January 2, 2024
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA and BSSE
- Location: Sacramento, California
- Venue: Golden 1 Center
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Kings vs. Hornets Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Kings Moneyline
|Hornets Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Kings (-15.5)
|232.5
|-2000
|+1000
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Kings (-16.5)
|231.5
|-1800
|+980
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Kings vs Hornets Additional Info
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Kings vs. Hornets Betting Trends
- The Kings have a +24 scoring differential, putting up 117.5 points per game (eighth in the league) and giving up 116.8 (21st in the NBA).
- The Hornets are being outscored by 11.1 points per game, with a -344 scoring differential overall. They put up 110 points per game (27th in NBA), and give up 121.1 per outing (25th in league).
- The teams combine to score 227.5 points per game, 5.0 fewer points than this matchup's total.
- These teams allow 237.9 points per game combined, 5.4 more points than this matchup's total.
- Sacramento has compiled a 17-14-0 ATS record so far this year.
- Charlotte is 13-18-0 ATS this year.
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Kings and Hornets NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Kings
|+4000
|+2000
|-
|Hornets
|+100000
|+50000
|-
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.