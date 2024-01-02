Keegan Murray and his Sacramento Kings teammates match up versus the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET.

In his last game, a 123-92 win versus the Grizzlies, Murray had 10 points.

In this piece we'll break down Murray's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Keegan Murray Prop Bets vs. the Hornets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 15.5 15.3 18.2 Rebounds 5.5 5.3 4.8 Assists -- 1.6 1.3 PRA -- 22.2 24.3 PR -- 20.6 23 3PM 2.5 2.5 2.9



Keegan Murray Insights vs. the Hornets

Murray is responsible for taking 12.3% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 12.8 per game.

This season, he's accounted for 14.3% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.5 per game.

Murray's Kings average 103.2 possessions per game, which ranks 28th among NBA teams, while the Hornets are the league's slowest with 101.2 possessions per contest.

Conceding 121.1 points per game, the Hornets are the 25th-ranked squad in the league on defense.

On the boards, the Hornets have given up 44.9 rebounds per game, which puts them 25th in the league.

The Hornets allow 28.1 assists per contest, 26th-ranked in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Hornets are 22nd in the NBA, allowing 13.7 makes per game.

Keegan Murray vs. the Hornets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/19/2022 31 11 1 0 3 1 1 10/31/2022 32 12 4 2 2 1 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.