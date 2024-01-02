The Sacramento Kings, Harrison Barnes included, hit the court versus the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET.

In his most recent time on the court, a 123-92 win over the Grizzlies, Barnes had 11 points.

With prop bets available for Barnes, let's dive into some stats and trends to assist you in making good picks.

Harrison Barnes Prop Bets vs. the Hornets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 11.4 10.5 Rebounds 2.5 3.1 2.3 Assists -- 1.3 1.0 PRA -- 15.8 13.8 PR -- 14.5 12.8 3PM 1.5 1.7 1.4



Harrison Barnes Insights vs. the Hornets

Barnes has taken 8.0 shots per game this season and made 3.8 per game, which account for 8.9% and 9.0%, respectively, of his team's total.

Barnes is averaging 4.4 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 10.5% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

Barnes' opponents, the Hornets, have the slowest offensive tempo, averaging 101.2 possessions per game, while his Kings average 103.2 per game, which ranks 28th among NBA teams.

On defense, the Hornets have allowed 121.1 points per game, which is 25th-best in the NBA.

The Hornets are the 25th-ranked squad in the league, conceding 44.9 rebounds per game.

Conceding 28.1 assists per game, the Hornets are the 26th-ranked squad in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Hornets have conceded 13.7 makes per game, 22nd in the NBA.

Harrison Barnes vs. the Hornets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/19/2022 29 11 3 3 0 0 2 10/31/2022 37 16 9 2 0 0 0

