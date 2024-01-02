The Charlotte Hornets (7-24) go into a away game against Domantas Sabonis and the Sacramento Kings (19-12) at Golden 1 Center on Tuesday, at 10:00 PM ET.

Kings vs. Hornets Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA and BSSE

NBCS-CA and BSSE Location: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California Arena: Golden 1 Center

Golden 1 Center

Domantas Sabonis vs. Terry Rozier Fantasy Comparison

Stat Domantas Sabonis Terry Rozier Total Fantasy Pts 1406.9 795.4 Fantasy Pts Per Game 45.4 39.8 Fantasy Rank 12 -

Domantas Sabonis vs. Terry Rozier Insights

Domantas Sabonis & the Kings

Sabonis' numbers on the season are 19.4 points, 7.5 assists and 12.3 boards per game, shooting 59.3% from the floor (eighth in league).

The Kings score 117.5 points per game (eighth in the NBA) and give up 116.8 (21st in the league) for a +24 scoring differential overall.

The 43.4 rebounds per game Sacramento averages rank 19th in the league. Its opponents grab 43.7 per contest.

The Kings make 15.2 three-pointers per game (third-most in the league) at a 36.7% rate (16th in the NBA), compared to the 12.4 per game their opponents make at a 37.4% rate.

Sacramento forces 12.9 turnovers per game (19th in the league) while committing 12.5 (ninth in NBA action).

Terry Rozier & the Hornets

Terry Rozier averages 23.6 points, 3.9 boards and 7.2 assists, making 46.3% of his shots from the floor and 37% from 3-point range, with 2.7 triples per contest.

The Hornets have a -344 scoring differential, falling short by 11.1 points per game. They're putting up 110 points per game, 27th in the league, and are giving up 121.1 per outing to rank 25th in the NBA.

Charlotte loses the rebound battle by 3.6 boards on average. It records 41.3 rebounds per game, 27th in the league, while its opponents grab 44.9.

The Hornets connect on 11.3 three-pointers per game (27th in the league) at a 35.9% rate (19th in NBA), compared to the 13.7 per outing their opponents make, shooting 39.7% from deep.

Charlotte has committed 13.3 turnovers per game (18th in NBA) while forcing 13.1 (15th in league).

Domantas Sabonis vs. Terry Rozier Advanced Stats

Stat Domantas Sabonis Terry Rozier Plus/Minus Per Game -0.5 -7.9 Usage Percentage 22.5% 27.9% True Shooting Pct 63.2% 57.3% Total Rebound Pct 19.7% 6.2% Assist Pct 32.5% 32%

