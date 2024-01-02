Domantas Sabonis and his Sacramento Kings teammates face the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Last time out, which was on December 31, Sabonis posted 13 points, 21 rebounds and 12 assists in a 123-92 win against the Grizzlies.

Below we will look at Sabonis' stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Domantas Sabonis Prop Bets vs. the Hornets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 21.5 19.4 21.1 Rebounds 13.5 12.3 12.3 Assists 7.5 7.5 8.4 PRA -- 39.2 41.8 PR -- 31.7 33.4



Looking to bet on one or more of Sabonis's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Domantas Sabonis Insights vs. the Hornets

Sabonis is responsible for attempting 14.3% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 12.9 per game.

Sabonis' opponents, the Hornets, have the slowest offensive tempo, averaging 101.2 possessions per game, while his Kings average 103.2 per game, which ranks 28th among NBA teams.

The Hornets concede 121.1 points per contest, 25th-ranked in the league.

On the boards, the Hornets are 25th in the league, conceding 44.9 rebounds per game.

The Hornets concede 28.1 assists per contest, 26th-ranked in the NBA.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Domantas Sabonis vs. the Hornets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/19/2022 41 28 23 7 2 0 1 10/31/2022 31 9 16 7 0 0 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.