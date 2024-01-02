De'Aaron Fox will hope to make a difference for the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET, against the Charlotte Hornets.

In his last game, a 123-92 win against the Grizzlies, Fox tallied 24 points and four assists.

In this article, we look at Fox's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

De'Aaron Fox Prop Bets vs. the Hornets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 29.5 30.0 29.1 Rebounds 4.5 4.6 4.4 Assists 5.5 6.1 5.6 PRA -- 40.7 39.1 PR -- 34.6 33.5 3PM 3.5 3.6 4.4



De'Aaron Fox Insights vs. the Hornets

This season, Fox has made 10.5 field goals per game, which accounts for 19.8% of his team's total makes.

He's made 3.6 threes per game, or 18.9% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Fox's opponents, the Hornets, have the NBA's slowest tempo with 101.2 possessions per game, while his Kings rank 28th in possessions per game with 103.2.

On defense, the Hornets have allowed 121.1 points per contest, which is 25th-best in the NBA.

The Hornets are the 25th-ranked squad in the league, conceding 44.9 rebounds per game.

The Hornets are the 26th-ranked team in the NBA, giving up 28.1 assists per game.

Allowing 13.7 made 3-pointers per game, the Hornets are the 22nd-ranked squad in the league.

De'Aaron Fox vs. the Hornets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/19/2022 34 37 5 2 2 0 0 10/31/2022 9 8 0 1 1 0 0

