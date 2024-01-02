We have high school basketball action in Clark County, Nevada today, and the inside scoop on how to stream these matchups is available in this article.

Clark County, Nevada High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Shadow Ridge High School at Chaparral High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM PT on January 2

6:30 PM PT on January 2 Location: Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas, NV How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Palo Verde High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM PT on January 2

6:30 PM PT on January 2 Location: Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas, NV How to Stream: Watch Here

Mojave High School at Desert Pines High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM PT on January 2

6:30 PM PT on January 2 Location: Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas, NV How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Moapa Valley High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM PT on January 2

6:30 PM PT on January 2 Location: Overton, NV

Overton, NV How to Stream: Watch Here

Bonanza High School at Faith Lutheran High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM PT on January 2

6:30 PM PT on January 2 Location: Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas, NV How to Stream: Watch Here

Sierra Vista High School at Ed W. Clark High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM PT on January 2

6:30 PM PT on January 2 Location: Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas, NV How to Stream: Watch Here

Arbor View High School at Durango High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM PT on January 2

6:30 PM PT on January 2 Location: Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas, NV Conference: 5A Southern

5A Southern How to Stream: Watch Here

Coronado High School at Silverado High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM PT on January 2

6:30 PM PT on January 2 Location: Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas, NV How to Stream: Watch Here

Centennial High School at Liberty High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM PT on January 2

6:30 PM PT on January 2 Location: Henderson, NV

Henderson, NV Conference: 5A Southern

5A Southern How to Stream: Watch Here

Cimarron-Memorial High School at Western High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM PT on January 2

6:30 PM PT on January 2 Location: Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas, NV How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Valley High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM PT on January 2

6:30 PM PT on January 2 Location: Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas, NV How to Stream: Watch Here

Canyon Springs High School at Southeast Career Technical Academy