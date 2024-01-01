William Karlsson will be among those on the ice Monday when his Vegas Golden Knights meet the Seattle Kraken at T-Mobile Park. If you'd like to wager on Karlsson's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

William Karlsson vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, January 1, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Monday, January 1, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -149)

0.5 points (Over odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +135)

Golden Knights vs Kraken Game Info

Karlsson Season Stats Insights

Karlsson has averaged 17:36 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +12).

Karlsson has scored a goal in 14 of 37 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Karlsson has a point in 24 of 37 games this year, with multiple points in eight of them.

In 16 of 37 games this season, Karlsson has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Karlsson's implied probability to go over his point total is 59.8% based on the odds.

There is a 42.6% chance of Karlsson having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Karlsson Stats vs. the Kraken

The Kraken are 13th in goals allowed, giving up 110 total goals (3.0 per game) in the league.

The team's -12 goal differential ranks 24th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Seattle 37 Games 5 32 Points 3 15 Goals 0 17 Assists 3

