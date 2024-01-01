William Karlsson Game Preview: Golden Knights vs. Kraken - January 1
William Karlsson will be among those on the ice Monday when his Vegas Golden Knights meet the Seattle Kraken at T-Mobile Park. If you'd like to wager on Karlsson's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.
William Karlsson vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, January 1, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -149)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +135)
Golden Knights vs Kraken Game Info
Karlsson Season Stats Insights
- Karlsson has averaged 17:36 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +12).
- Karlsson has scored a goal in 14 of 37 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.
- Karlsson has a point in 24 of 37 games this year, with multiple points in eight of them.
- In 16 of 37 games this season, Karlsson has had an assist, including one match with at least two.
- Karlsson's implied probability to go over his point total is 59.8% based on the odds.
- There is a 42.6% chance of Karlsson having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.
Karlsson Stats vs. the Kraken
- The Kraken are 13th in goals allowed, giving up 110 total goals (3.0 per game) in the league.
- The team's -12 goal differential ranks 24th in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Seattle
|37
|Games
|5
|32
|Points
|3
|15
|Goals
|0
|17
|Assists
|3
