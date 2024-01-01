In the upcoming matchup versus the Seattle Kraken, which begins at 3:00 PM ET on Monday, can we bet on William Karlsson to light the lamp for the Vegas Golden Knights? Let's dive into the most important stats and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be thinking about.

Will William Karlsson score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a goal)

Karlsson stats and insights

Karlsson has scored in 14 of 37 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has not scored versus the Kraken this season in one game (one shot).

On the power play he has four goals, plus seven assists.

He takes 2.5 shots per game, and converts 16.3% of them.

Kraken defensive stats

On defense, the Kraken are conceding 110 total goals (3.0 per game) which ranks 13th in the league.

So far this season, the Kraken have one shutout, and they average 17.2 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.

Karlsson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/28/2023 Kings 1 1 0 16:48 Home W 3-2 12/27/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 16:17 Away L 5-2 12/23/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 18:33 Away L 4-2 12/21/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 17:17 Away L 5-4 12/19/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 17:15 Away L 6-3 12/17/2023 Senators 1 1 0 17:53 Home W 6-3 12/15/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 17:54 Home L 5-2 12/12/2023 Flames 2 1 1 19:51 Home W 5-4 OT 12/10/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 15:38 Home W 5-4 SO 12/9/2023 Stars 1 0 1 17:09 Away W 6-1

Golden Knights vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Monday, January 1, 2024

Monday, January 1, 2024 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

