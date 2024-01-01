In the upcoming matchup against the Seattle Kraken, which begins at 3:00 PM ET on Monday, can we bet on Pavel Dorofeyev to find the back of the net for the Vegas Golden Knights? Let's dig into the most important numbers and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be thinking about.

Will Pavel Dorofeyev score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +420 (Bet $10 to win $42.00 if he scores a goal)

Dorofeyev stats and insights

In three of 18 games this season, Dorofeyev has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not scored against the Kraken this season in one game (zero shots).

Dorofeyev has zero points on the power play.

Dorofeyev averages 0.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 8.6%.

Kraken defensive stats

The Kraken have given up 110 goals in total (3.0 per game), which ranks 13th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Kraken have shut out opponents once while averaging 17.2 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.

Dorofeyev recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/28/2023 Kings 1 0 1 11:32 Home W 3-2 12/27/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 11:30 Away L 5-2 12/23/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 14:49 Away L 4-2 12/21/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 11:12 Away L 5-4 12/19/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 14:18 Away L 6-3 12/9/2023 Stars 1 1 0 14:29 Away W 6-1 11/16/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 10:38 Away W 6-5 11/14/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 13:54 Away L 3-0 11/10/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 12:12 Home W 5-0 11/8/2023 Kings 0 0 0 12:05 Home L 4-1

Golden Knights vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Monday, January 1, 2024

Monday, January 1, 2024 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.