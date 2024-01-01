Should you bet on Paul Cotter to score a goal when the Vegas Golden Knights and the Seattle Kraken face off on Monday at 3:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before making any bets.

Will Paul Cotter score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Cotter stats and insights

Cotter has scored in five of 37 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has taken zero shots in one game against the Kraken this season, but has not scored.

On the power play he has two goals, plus one assist.

Cotter averages 1.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 9.8%.

Kraken defensive stats

The Kraken are 13th in goals allowed, giving up 110 total goals (3.0 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Kraken have shut out opponents once while averaging 17.2 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.

Cotter recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/28/2023 Kings 1 0 1 16:13 Home W 3-2 12/27/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 13:31 Away L 5-2 12/23/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 7:39 Away L 4-2 12/21/2023 Lightning 2 1 1 11:50 Away L 5-4 12/19/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 12:30 Away L 6-3 12/17/2023 Senators 0 0 0 10:26 Home W 6-3 12/15/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 13:48 Home L 5-2 12/12/2023 Flames 0 0 0 10:04 Home W 5-4 OT 12/10/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 10:35 Home W 5-4 SO 12/9/2023 Stars 2 1 1 14:58 Away W 6-1

Golden Knights vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Monday, January 1, 2024

Monday, January 1, 2024 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

