For those looking to wager on the upcoming battle between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Seattle Kraken on Monday at 3:00 PM ET, is Nicolas Hague a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Will Nicolas Hague score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1700 (Bet $10 to win $170.00 if he scores a goal)

Hague stats and insights

Hague has scored in one of 29 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has taken one shot in one game against the Kraken this season, but has not scored.

Hague has zero points on the power play.

He has a 2.4% shooting percentage, attempting 1.2 shots per game.

Kraken defensive stats

The Kraken have conceded 110 goals in total (3.0 per game), which ranks 13th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Kraken have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 17.2 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.

Hague recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/28/2023 Kings 0 0 0 20:24 Home W 3-2 12/27/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 17:37 Away L 5-2 12/23/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 18:50 Away L 4-2 12/21/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 19:13 Away L 5-4 12/19/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 17:04 Away L 6-3 12/17/2023 Senators 1 0 1 20:42 Home W 6-3 12/15/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 21:45 Home L 5-2 12/12/2023 Flames 0 0 0 22:38 Home W 5-4 OT 12/10/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 18:01 Home W 5-4 SO 12/9/2023 Stars 0 0 0 16:26 Away W 6-1

Golden Knights vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Monday, January 1, 2024

Monday, January 1, 2024 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

