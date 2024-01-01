Can we expect Michael Amadio finding the back of the net when the Vegas Golden Knights clash with the Seattle Kraken at 3:00 PM ET on Monday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the stats and trends below.

Will Michael Amadio score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Amadio stats and insights

  • Amadio has scored in six of 36 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has attempted two shots in one game versus the Kraken this season, but has not scored.
  • He has two goals on the power play, and also two assists.
  • He has a 10.9% shooting percentage, attempting 1.5 shots per game.

Kraken defensive stats

  • On defense, the Kraken are allowing 110 total goals (3.0 per game) which ranks 13th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Kraken have one shutout, and they average 17.2 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.

Amadio recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/28/2023 Kings 1 1 0 12:28 Home W 3-2
12/27/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 12:46 Away L 5-2
12/23/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 10:59 Away L 4-2
12/21/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 11:38 Away L 5-4
12/19/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 14:48 Away L 6-3
12/17/2023 Senators 0 0 0 13:46 Home W 6-3
12/15/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 14:56 Home L 5-2
12/12/2023 Flames 0 0 0 13:11 Home W 5-4 OT
12/10/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 11:56 Home W 5-4 SO
12/6/2023 Blues 1 1 0 11:40 Away W 6-3

Golden Knights vs. Kraken game info

  • Game Day: Monday, January 1, 2024
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT and Max
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

