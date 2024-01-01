The Utah Jazz (14-19) are underdogs (by 3.5 points) to build on a three-game home winning streak when they host the Dallas Mavericks (19-14) on Monday, January 1, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Jazz vs. Mavericks Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, January 1, 2024

Monday, January 1, 2024 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: KJZZ and BSSW

KJZZ and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah Venue: Delta Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jazz vs. Mavericks Score Prediction

Prediction: Mavericks 119 - Jazz 116

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Jazz vs Mavericks Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Spread & Total Prediction for Jazz vs. Mavericks

Pick ATS: Jazz (+ 3.5)

Jazz (+ 3.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Mavericks (-2.6)

Mavericks (-2.6) Pick OU: Under (245.5)



Under (245.5) Computer Predicted Total: 234.5

The Jazz's .576 ATS win percentage (19-14-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Mavericks' .545 mark (18-15-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

When the spread is set as 3.5 or more this season, Dallas (9-6) covers a higher percentage of those games when it is the favorite (60%) than Utah (14-10) does as the underdog (58.3%).

Utah and its opponents have exceeded the point total 54.5% of the time this season (18 out of 33). That's less often than Dallas and its opponents have (20 out of 33).

The Mavericks have a .750 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (15-5) this season, higher than the .357 winning percentage for the Jazz as a moneyline underdog (10-18).

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Jazz with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Jazz Performance Insights

At 113.4 points scored per game and 118.8 points conceded, the Jazz are 19th in the NBA on offense and 23rd on defense.

On the boards, Utah is fourth-best in the league in rebounds (46.0 per game). It is sixth in rebounds conceded (42.3 per game).

At 27.3 assists per game, the Jazz are ninth in the league.

Utah is the second-worst team in the NBA in turnovers per game (15.7) and 23rd in turnovers forced (12.2).

The Jazz are ninth in the NBA in 3-pointers made (13.2 per game) and 24th in 3-point percentage (35.3%).

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.