Mark Stone Game Preview: Golden Knights vs. Kraken - January 1
Mark Stone will be on the ice when the Vegas Golden Knights and Seattle Kraken play at 3:00 PM ET on Monday, January 1, 2024. Prop bets for Stone in that upcoming Golden Knights-Kraken game are available, so check out our stats to help you.
Mark Stone vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, January 1, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -189)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +105)
Golden Knights vs Kraken Game Info
Stone Season Stats Insights
- In 37 games this season, Stone has a plus-minus rating of -4, while averaging 19:21 on the ice per game.
- In Stone's 37 games played this season he's scored in 10 of them and netted multiple goals in two.
- In 24 of 37 games this year, Stone has registered a point, and seven of those games included multiple points.
- In 18 of 37 games this season, Stone has registered an assist, and in six of those matches recorded two or more.
- Stone has an implied probability of 65.4% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.
- The implied probability of Stone going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 48.8%.
Stone Stats vs. the Kraken
- The Kraken have given up 110 goals in total (3.0 per game), which ranks 13th in the league in goals allowed.
- The team's -12 goal differential ranks 24th in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Seattle
|37
|Games
|3
|37
|Points
|3
|12
|Goals
|0
|25
|Assists
|3
