Mark Stone will be on the ice when the Vegas Golden Knights and Seattle Kraken play at 3:00 PM ET on Monday, January 1, 2024. Prop bets for Stone in that upcoming Golden Knights-Kraken game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Mark Stone vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, January 1, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Monday, January 1, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -189)

0.5 points (Over odds: -189) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +105)

Golden Knights vs Kraken Game Info

Stone Season Stats Insights

In 37 games this season, Stone has a plus-minus rating of -4, while averaging 19:21 on the ice per game.

In Stone's 37 games played this season he's scored in 10 of them and netted multiple goals in two.

In 24 of 37 games this year, Stone has registered a point, and seven of those games included multiple points.

In 18 of 37 games this season, Stone has registered an assist, and in six of those matches recorded two or more.

Stone has an implied probability of 65.4% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Stone going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 48.8%.

Stone Stats vs. the Kraken

The Kraken have given up 110 goals in total (3.0 per game), which ranks 13th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's -12 goal differential ranks 24th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Seattle 37 Games 3 37 Points 3 12 Goals 0 25 Assists 3

