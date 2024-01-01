On Monday, the NBA slate will see the Dallas Mavericks (19-14) visiting Lauri Markkanen and the Utah Jazz (14-19) at Delta Center, with the matchup tipping at 9:00 PM ET.

Buy Tickets for This Game on Ticketmaster!

Jazz vs. Mavericks Game Info

Game Day: Monday, January 1, 2024

Monday, January 1, 2024 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: KJZZ and BSSW

KJZZ and BSSW Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah Arena: Delta Center

Delta Center Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Lauri Markkanen vs. Luka Doncic Fantasy Comparison

Stat Lauri Markkanen Luka Doncic Total Fantasy Pts 882.3 1736.4 Fantasy Pts Per Game 38.4 57.9 Fantasy Rank 2 -

Buy Dončić and Markkanen gear on Fanatics!

Lauri Markkanen vs. Luka Doncic Insights

Lauri Markkanen & the Jazz

Markkanen's averages for the season are 23.5 points, 8.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists, making 48.7% of his shots from the floor and 37.1% from 3-point range, with 3.1 triples per game.

The Jazz are being outscored by 5.4 points per game, with a -178 scoring differential overall. They put up 113.4 points per game (19th in NBA), and give up 118.8 per outing (23rd in league).

The 46 rebounds per game Utah accumulates rank fourth in the league, 3.7 more than the 42.3 its opponents pull down.

The Jazz make 13.2 three-pointers per game (ninth-most in the league), while their opponents have made 14.1 on average.

Utah has committed 3.5 more turnovers than its opponents, averaging 15.7 (29th in NBA) while forcing 12.2 (23rd in league).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Luka Doncic & the Mavericks

Luka Doncic puts up 33.9 points, 8.4 boards and 9.3 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.4 steals and 0.6 blocks.

The Mavericks are outscoring opponents by 1.4 points per game with a +46 scoring differential overall. They put up 119.2 points per game (seventh in the NBA) and give up 117.8 per contest (22nd in the league).

The 42.1 rebounds per game Dallas averages rank 23rd in the league, and are 4.3 fewer than the 46.4 its opponents grab per outing.

The Mavericks connect on 15.5 three-pointers per game (second-most in the league) at a 36.8% rate (15th in the NBA), compared to the 13.4 per game their opponents make at a 37.2% rate.

Dallas has committed 2.3 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 11.4 (first in NBA action) while forcing 13.7 (10th in the league).

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Lauri Markkanen vs. Luka Doncic Advanced Stats

Stat Lauri Markkanen Luka Doncic Plus/Minus Per Game -0.7 2.5 Usage Percentage 25.1% 36.2% True Shooting Pct 62.8% 61.7% Total Rebound Pct 14.4% 12.4% Assist Pct 7.8% 41.9%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.