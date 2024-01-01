The Utah Jazz, Lauri Markkanen included, match up versus the Dallas Mavericks on Monday at 9:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his last time out, a 117-109 win over the Heat, Markkanen put up 12 points and two steals.

With prop bets in place for Markkanen, let's dive into some stats and trends to assist you in making good picks.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Lauri Markkanen Prop Bets vs. the Mavericks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 24.5 23.5 21.8 Rebounds 8.5 8.7 8.5 Assists -- 1.6 2.1 PRA -- 33.8 32.4 PR -- 32.2 30.3 3PM 3.5 3.1 2.6



Looking to bet on one or more of Markkanen's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Lauri Markkanen Insights vs. the Mavericks

Markkanen is responsible for attempting 12.7% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 16.5 per game.

Markkanen is averaging 8.4 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 15.7% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

Markkanen's opponents, the Mavericks, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking fourth with 103 possessions per game, while his Jazz average the second-most possessions per game with 103.3.

The Mavericks are the 22nd-best defensive team in the league, allowing 117.8 points per game.

The Mavericks allow 46.4 rebounds per game, ranking 28th in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Mavericks are 23rd in the NBA, conceding 27.3 per game.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Mavericks are 18th in the NBA, giving up 13.4 makes per contest.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Lauri Markkanen vs. the Mavericks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/7/2023 39 33 6 2 5 1 2 2/6/2023 36 19 7 0 1 1 2 1/28/2023 36 29 5 0 4 1 1 11/2/2022 34 14 7 0 0 0 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.