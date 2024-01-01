On Monday at 3:00 PM ET, the Vegas Golden Knights go head to head against the Seattle Kraken. Is Keegan Kolesar going to light the lamp in this game? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Keegan Kolesar score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Kolesar stats and insights

Kolesar has scored in two of 35 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has taken two shots in one game versus the Kraken this season, but has not scored.

Kolesar has no points on the power play.

He has a 6.7% shooting percentage, attempting 0.8 shots per game.

Kraken defensive stats

The Kraken have given up 110 goals in total (3.0 per game), which ranks 13th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Kraken have one shutout, and they average 17.2 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.

Kolesar recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/28/2023 Kings 0 0 0 8:50 Home W 3-2 12/27/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 11:08 Away L 5-2 12/23/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 6:54 Away L 4-2 12/17/2023 Senators 0 0 0 11:19 Home W 6-3 12/15/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 12:26 Home L 5-2 12/12/2023 Flames 0 0 0 10:48 Home W 5-4 OT 12/10/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 13:08 Home W 5-4 SO 12/9/2023 Stars 0 0 0 10:20 Away W 6-1 12/6/2023 Blues 2 1 1 10:10 Away W 6-3 12/4/2023 Blues 0 0 0 10:20 Home L 2-1 OT

Golden Knights vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Monday, January 1, 2024

Monday, January 1, 2024 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

