Jordan Clarkson and his Utah Jazz teammates face the Dallas Mavericks on Monday at 9:00 PM ET.

Clarkson totaled nine points in his previous game, which ended in a 117-109 win versus the Heat.

We're going to break down Clarkson's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Jordan Clarkson Prop Bets vs. the Mavericks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 15.5 16.9 13.5 Rebounds 2.5 3.3 3.0 Assists 4.5 5.1 5.5 PRA -- 25.3 22 PR -- 20.2 16.5 3PM 1.5 1.7 1.4



Jordan Clarkson Insights vs. the Mavericks

Clarkson has taken 15.1 shots per game this season and made 6.0 per game, which account for 11.7% and 10.2%, respectively, of his team's total.

Clarkson is averaging 5.7 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 10.7% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

Clarkson's opponents, the Mavericks, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking fourth with 103 possessions per game, while his Jazz average the second-most possessions per game with 103.3.

On defense, the Mavericks have conceded 117.8 points per contest, which is 22nd-best in the NBA.

On the boards, the Mavericks are ranked 28th in the NBA, allowing 46.4 rebounds per contest.

The Mavericks give up 27.3 assists per contest, 23rd-ranked in the NBA.

The Mavericks allow 13.4 made 3-pointers per game, 18th-ranked in the league.

Jordan Clarkson vs. the Mavericks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/6/2023 32 26 4 2 0 0 0 1/28/2023 31 14 7 3 1 0 3 11/2/2022 33 22 5 8 4 0 1

