Jonathan Marchessault and the Vegas Golden Knights will meet the Seattle Kraken at 3:00 PM ET on Monday, January 1, 2024. Looking to wager on Marchessault's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Jonathan Marchessault vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, January 1, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Monday, January 1, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -133)

0.5 points (Over odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Golden Knights vs Kraken Game Info

Marchessault Season Stats Insights

Marchessault's plus-minus this season, in 17:29 per game on the ice, is -2.

In 11 of 37 games this year, Marchessault has scored a goal, with five of those games resulting in multiple goals.

In 18 of 37 games this year, Marchessault has recorded a point, and six of those games included multiple points.

Marchessault has an assist in eight of 37 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

Marchessault's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 57.1% that he goes over.

Given his moneyline odds, Marchessault has an implied probability of 32.3% of going over his assist prop bet.

Marchessault Stats vs. the Kraken

On the defensive side, the Kraken are conceding 110 total goals (3.0 per game) which ranks 13th in the NHL.

The team's -12 goal differential ranks 24th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Seattle 37 Games 5 27 Points 4 17 Goals 4 10 Assists 0

