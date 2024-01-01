Jonathan Marchessault Game Preview: Golden Knights vs. Kraken - January 1
Jonathan Marchessault and the Vegas Golden Knights will meet the Seattle Kraken at 3:00 PM ET on Monday, January 1, 2024. Looking to wager on Marchessault's props? Here is some information to assist you.
Jonathan Marchessault vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, January 1, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -133)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)
Golden Knights vs Kraken Game Info
|Golden Knights vs Kraken Odds/Over/Under
|Golden Knights vs Kraken Prediction
|Golden Knights vs Kraken Betting Trends & Stats
|Golden Knights vs Kraken Player Props
Marchessault Season Stats Insights
- Marchessault's plus-minus this season, in 17:29 per game on the ice, is -2.
- In 11 of 37 games this year, Marchessault has scored a goal, with five of those games resulting in multiple goals.
- In 18 of 37 games this year, Marchessault has recorded a point, and six of those games included multiple points.
- Marchessault has an assist in eight of 37 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.
- Marchessault's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 57.1% that he goes over.
- Given his moneyline odds, Marchessault has an implied probability of 32.3% of going over his assist prop bet.
Marchessault Stats vs. the Kraken
- On the defensive side, the Kraken are conceding 110 total goals (3.0 per game) which ranks 13th in the NHL.
- The team's -12 goal differential ranks 24th in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Seattle
|37
|Games
|5
|27
|Points
|4
|17
|Goals
|4
|10
|Assists
|0
