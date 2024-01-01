For those wanting to bet on the upcoming matchup between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Seattle Kraken on Monday at 3:00 PM ET, is Jonathan Marchessault a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We break it all down in the article below.

Will Jonathan Marchessault score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a goal)

Marchessault stats and insights

  • In 11 of 37 games this season, Marchessault has scored -- and five times he scored multiple goals.
  • He has scored one goal against the Kraken this season in one game (three shots).
  • On the power play, Marchessault has accumulated six goals and five assists.
  • He takes 3.4 shots per game, and converts 13.7% of them.

Kraken defensive stats

  • The Kraken are 13th in goals allowed, conceding 110 total goals (3.0 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Kraken have shut out opponents once while averaging 17.2 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.

Marchessault recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/28/2023 Kings 0 0 0 18:02 Home W 3-2
12/27/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 18:06 Away L 5-2
12/23/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 17:53 Away L 4-2
12/21/2023 Lightning 2 2 0 16:58 Away L 5-4
12/19/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 19:10 Away L 6-3
12/17/2023 Senators 1 1 0 14:26 Home W 6-3
12/15/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 16:39 Home L 5-2
12/12/2023 Flames 3 0 3 17:22 Home W 5-4 OT
12/10/2023 Sharks 2 2 0 17:06 Home W 5-4 SO
12/9/2023 Stars 0 0 0 15:54 Away W 6-1

Golden Knights vs. Kraken game info

  • Game Day: Monday, January 1, 2024
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT and Max
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

