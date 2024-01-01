John Collins and the rest of the Utah Jazz will be hitting the court versus the Dallas Mavericks on Monday at 9:00 PM ET.

In his most recent action, a 117-109 win over the Heat, Collins put up 10 points and six rebounds.

We're going to look at Collins' prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good predictions.

John Collins Prop Bets vs. the Mavericks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 13.6 12.2 Rebounds 6.5 8.0 7.4 Assists -- 0.7 0.6 PRA -- 22.3 20.2 PR -- 21.6 19.6 3PM 1.5 1.4 1.3



John Collins Insights vs. the Mavericks

This season, Collins has made 5.1 shots from the floor per game, which accounts for 10.8% of his team's total makes.

This season, he's accounted for 9.6% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.4 per game.

Collins' opponents, the Mavericks, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking fourth, averaging 103 possessions per game, while his Jazz average 103.3 per game, second-highest among NBA teams.

Defensively, the Mavericks are 22nd in the NBA, allowing 117.8 points per game.

The Mavericks are the 28th-ranked squad in the NBA, allowing 46.4 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Mavericks have allowed 27.3 per game, 23rd in the NBA.

The Mavericks give up 13.4 made 3-pointers per contest, 18th-ranked in the NBA.

John Collins vs. the Mavericks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/6/2023 23 10 8 0 0 0 0

