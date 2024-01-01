How to Watch the Jazz vs. Mavericks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 1
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 12:31 PM PST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
The Utah Jazz (14-19) will try to continue a three-game home winning streak when they host the Dallas Mavericks (19-14) on January 1, 2024 at Delta Center.
Jazz vs. Mavericks Game Info
- When: Monday, January 1, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah
Jazz vs Mavericks Additional Info
|Mavericks vs Jazz Injury Report
|Mavericks vs Jazz Players to Watch
|Mavericks vs Jazz Odds/Over/Under
|Mavericks vs Jazz Betting Trends & Stats
|Mavericks vs Jazz Prediction
|Mavericks vs Jazz Player Props
Jazz Stats Insights
- The Jazz's 45.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.7 percentage points lower than the Mavericks have allowed to their opponents (48.3%).
- This season, Utah has a 7-2 record in games the team collectively shoots above 48.3% from the field.
- The Jazz are the fourth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Mavericks sit at 20th.
- The Jazz's 113.4 points per game are only 4.4 fewer points than the 117.8 the Mavericks give up.
- Utah has put together a 9-4 record in games it scores more than 117.8 points.
Jazz Home & Away Comparison
- In 2023-24 the Jazz are scoring more points at home (118.5 per game) than on the road (109.6). And they are allowing less at home (115.3) than away (121.4).
- In 2023-24 Utah is conceding 6.1 fewer points per game at home (115.3) than away (121.4).
- The Jazz average 0.4 more assists per game at home (27.5) than on the road (27.1).
Jazz Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Simone Fontecchio
|Questionable
|Illness
