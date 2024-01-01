The Utah Jazz (14-19) are dealing with just one player on the injury report ahead of their Monday, January 1 game against the Dallas Mavericks (19-14) at Delta Center, which tips at 9:00 PM ET.

In their last game on Saturday, the Jazz earned a 117-109 win against the Heat. Collin Sexton totaled 22 points, two rebounds and five assists for the Jazz.

Utah Jazz Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Simone Fontecchio SF Questionable Illness 8.6 2.9 1.1

Dallas Mavericks Injury Report Today

Mavericks Injuries: Seth Curry: Out (Illness), Kyrie Irving: Out (Heel), Maxi Kleber: Out (Toe)

Jazz vs. Mavericks Game Info

When: Monday, January 1, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

Monday, January 1, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah TV: KJZZ and BSSW

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

